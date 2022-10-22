BEKA Dartsmelia produced a contender for goal of the year as the Newcastle Jets stormed past Wellington Phoenix 3-1 at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday to create club history.
The 3-1 blitz over the Kiwis followed a 2-1 triumph over Perth, giving the Jets six points from their opening two games for the first time in their 17-years existence.
The previous best was four points from two games.
The Jets did all the damage in the first half with three scintillating goals.
James McGarry put the home side ahead in the fourth minute, Dartsmelia doubled the lead in the 16th and Trent Buhagiar added a third in the 44th.
Wellington pulled a goal back through Bozhidar Kraev in the 39th minute.
None were better than wonder strike by Dartsmelia.
The attacking midfielder was in an acre of space outside the box and played a one-two with Piscopo before unleashing a stunning left-foot thunderbolt from 25 yards which arrowed into the top left corner.
Wellington had no answer to the pace of the Jets and their slick ball movement in the first half.
The visitors were much better in the second half and could easily have pulled a goal back.
Mikeltadze trained on Friday but was ruled to0 high a risk to play.
Jaushua Sotirio was one of three Jets players alongside Reno Piscopo and James McGarry facing their old club.
As expected, Matt Jurman came in for the suspended Jordan Elsey and wore the captain's armband.
Former Jet Lucas Mauragis, who is on-loan at Wellington, didn't play due to an agreement between the clubs.
The Jets thought they had scored inside a minute when Sotirio tapped in a Buhagiar cross at the back post, only for Buhagiar to be flagged for offside. It looked a very close call.
However, the home side only had to wait three minutes to take the lead through a individual effort from McGarry.
The Kiwi collected the ball just outside the penalty area. His first touch was heavy but he still managed to turn past two defenders and curl a shot inside the right post.
The Jets were full of running. They found space in between the lines and stretched the Phoenix defence with their pace.
Dartsmeila and Reno Piscopo played as 10s and combined for the Jets second in the 16th minute.
Phoenix nearly pulled a goal back in the 23 minute when a Zawada effort from close range took a deflection off Mark Natta and went just wide.
The visitors started to get a foothold in the game and hit back in the 38th minute.
Bulgaria international Bozhidar Kraev was left unmarked on the edge of the box and he turned and fired a low drive into the bottom left corner.
The Jets appealed for a handball but the goal stood.
The goals kept flowing. The Jets turned defence into a attack with a brilliant transition goal just before the break.
Weier released Piscopo, who burned off two defenders and drove deep inside the Wellington half.
He then bent a pass across his body to the left for a flying Sotirio. He took a touch and floated a beautiful ball across the six-yard box for Buhagiar to head home.
The desperation the Jets showed to get forward on the counter was telling.
Incredibly, the Jets were behind in most statistics at half-time. They had less possession, fired fewer shots and had fewer corners.
However, they did have 21 entries into the final third compared to 11.
The Jets absorbed some early pressure after the break, but should have extended the lead in the 52nd when Buhagiar was released by Natta. He was one-on-one with keeper Ollie Sail but his shot blazed over the bar.
Phoenix substitute Ben Old had a shot curl past the left post and Weier had to get on his bike to smother a chance as Wellington began to threaten.
Jets: Michael Weier; James McGarry, Matt Jurman, Mark Natta, Carl Jenkinson; Brandon O'Neill, Angus Thurgate, Beka Dartsmelia; Renmo Piscopo, Trent Buhagiar, Jaushua Sotirio
Phoenix: Ollie Sail; Sam Sutton, Josh Laws, Scott Wooton, Tim Payne; Clayton Lewis, Steve Ugarkovic, Bozhidar Kraev, Kosta Barbarouses; Oskar Zawada, Ben Waine
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
