Newcastle Herald
Home/National Sport/A-League

A-League soccer, 2022: Georgian Beka Mikeltadze stars with wonder goal as Jets storm past Wellington to create history

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated October 22 2022 - 8:12am, first published 5:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beka Dartsmelia celebrates after scoring a contender for goal of the year in the Jets 3-1 win over Wellington on Saturday. Picture by Marina Neil

BEKA Dartsmelia produced a contender for goal of the year as the Newcastle Jets stormed past Wellington Phoenix 3-1 at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday to create club history.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.