Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Knights 2022 NRL season review: Part II - the negatives

MM
By Max McKinney
October 20 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knights fullback Kalyn Ponga had a mixed campaign, his first as captain, and will be out to make amends in 2023. The 24-year-old signed a new deal with the club that keeps him in Newcastle until the end of 2027. Picture by Peter Lorimer

After two consecutive finals appearances, Knights coach Adam O'Brien had enough credit in the bank to survive what was one of Newcastle's worst seasons in recent memory outside the hat-trick of wooden spoons collected across 2015-17.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.