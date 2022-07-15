Kalyn Ponga delivered on the biggest stage of all on Wednesday night.
In a brutal Origin decider with everything on the line in front of a packed house at Suncorp Stadium, Ponga produced the most dynamic performance of his career in elite company to spearhead a memorable Queensland series-clinching win over the Blues.
The Knights fullback is undoubtedly a very special talent. His critics will no doubt still question his consistency at club level for someone earning a million dollar-plus pay packet but few players in the game have his X-factor qualities and match-winning capabilities.
And if the Knights are to bridge the big gulf that currently exists between themselves and the premiership heavyweights over the next few seasons and claw their way back to becoming a title contender once again, Ponga will be hugely influential in the renaissance.
But is he the player to lead the club out of the doldrums as captain? Is he the inspiring leader the Knights desperately need? I have my doubts.
For all his brilliance in attack, Ponga is not a natural leader. He shared the captaincy role last season with Jayden Brailey and Daniel Saifiti after Mitchell Pearce stood down, largely because there were no other options. A case of learning on the run.
When Brailey went down in the pre-season with a long-term injury, coach Adam O'Brien turned to his marquee man to fill the role. Ponga's uncertain future at the time and trying to keep him in Newcastle may well have been in the back of the coach's mind when he made the call but he would also have been hoping his fullback and best player would rise to the challenge with the added responsibility of being full-time captain.
In hindsight, Tyson Frizell may have been the better choice.
The suggestion is Ponga hasn't found his voice as captain, certainly not on the field, and his laid-back persona hasn't helped inspire a playing group sadly lacking resilience and a tough mental edge. Accountability, something leaders should constantly be driving within the playing group, also seems to have been missing, given some of the embarrassing scorelines.
Don't get me wrong, Ponga's captaincy is not the reason for the club's slide down the premiership ladder this season and with seven Origin players in their ranks, they should be better placed, even allowing for injuries.
The team has been well below par in several areas, most of them related to a real lack of hunger and desire to want to defend for long periods. A slow moving defensive line has been at the forefront of the Knights' problems.
Fixing those issues in 2023 is going to take a big off-season and the right leadership from someone who will inspire his team-mates defensively. Hooker Brailey, provided he stays healthy, can be that player, much like Danny Buderus was after Andrew Johns' retirement.
Players spoke in glowing terms about Brailey's 40 minute contribution against Souths last week in his first game of the season and how much of a difference he made with his talk and direction.
Ponga will still have a huge influence and responsibility around the playing group. But let him be that care-free spirit that is so much a part of his make-up.
He could become an even greater threat if he's left to concentrate on his own game and contribution without any of the added burdens.
Against the Blues the other night, he ran 26 times for 262 metres and made a remarkable 16 tackle busts. He picked his moments and was a constant threat out wide.
Yes, the Maroons provided him with the right platform to impose himself, something the Knights have only rarely done this season. But that level of involvement is surely the blueprint for how he should be looking to play every week. Not once did he find himself at dummy half or standing idly behind the play-the-ball, which he's often been guilty of at club level.
It will be a big call for the coach. But when the dust settles on a very disappointing season, some big calls will need to be made.
Anthony Milford's 200th NRL game against Manly today was celebrated with a team lunch in his honour at Wests Leagues club on Thursday.
It was a low-key affair with Knights coach Adam O'Brien making a small presentation to his playmaker prior to an afternoon training session. Knights officials have played it smart and done a great job shielding Milford from the spotlight since he arrived in Newcastle this season.
If he surprises and opts to stay with the club longer term and avoid the pressure-cooker situation that will undoubtedly await him if he returns to Brisbane to sign with the Dolphins, that will have played a big part.
Knights prop David Klemmer and giant winger Dom Young are locked in a two-way dogfight in the Baz's Best player of the year awards after 17 rounds. Anthony Milford moved to equal third after picking up 3 points in the loss to Souths last weekend. Klemmer and Young both polled points.
Rd 17: Knights v Souths
3 Anthony Milford 2 Dom Young 1 David Klemmer
Progress points: 16 David Klemmer 14 Dom Young 7 Tyson Frizell, Mitch Barnett, Kalyn Ponga. Kurt Mann, Anthony Milford 5 Chris Randall, Edrick Lee 4 Dane Gagai, Jake Clifford 2 Tex Hoy, Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Enari Tuala 1 Bradman Best.
Barry Toohey is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald. He covers the Newcastle Knights and hosts the Toohey's News Podcast.
