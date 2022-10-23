Massive reward to help solve 30-year Cessnock mystery

"Allison's naked body was found underneath sheets of corrugated iron and physical evidence at the scene suggests that she was likely dragged to that location," Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty said. "Investigators do believe there are still people out there - particularly associates of Allison from the time - who have not yet spoken to police and may have useful information. "That includes multiple persons who we suspect may have been there when Allison died, or who have direct knowledge of the circumstances of her death."