Massive reward to help solve 30-year Cessnock mystery

THE family of a Cessnock teenager who disappeared nearly 30 years ago, her naked body found a week later hidden under sheets of corrugated iron, hope a massive increase in the reward for information might lead to a breakthrough and finally solve the mystery that has plagued the town for three decades.
Allison Newstead was two weeks from celebrating her 18th birthday when she disappeared at Cessnock on October 6, 1993.
She was last seen by her parents when she left their home to head to a cafe.
Her naked body was found by police a week later at an abandoned colliery in Pelton, about 8 kilometres south west of Cessnock, and since then, despite extensive inquiries and a coronial inquest, no cause of death has been able to be determined.
After the inquest in 1994, a man, then 30, was charged with concealing her body and perverting the course of justice. However, he was acquitted in 1997.
The Unsolved Homicide Unit have taken over the investigation under Strike Force Bain and in 1998 the state government announced a $100,000 reward for information.
On Saturday, that reward was increased to $750,000, a development police and Allison's family hope will lead to a breakthrough in the case.
"Allison's naked body was found underneath sheets of corrugated iron and physical evidence at the scene suggests that she was likely dragged to that location," Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty said. "Investigators do believe there are still people out there - particularly associates of Allison from the time - who have not yet spoken to police and may have useful information. "That includes multiple persons who we suspect may have been there when Allison died, or who have direct knowledge of the circumstances of her death."
Allison's mother, Loretta Newstead, said her family's life changed forever the day she died.
"Not a single day goes by that we don't think of Allison and wonder if we will ever know what happened to her on the night she was taken from us," Ms Newstead said. "We really need somebody to be held accountable for the heartache, grief and anguish we as a family have had to endure for the last 29 years.
"I hope this substantial reward will prompt somebody to come forward with new information and deliver justice for Allison."
Anyone with information about the death of Allison Newstead is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
