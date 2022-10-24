Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Electric vehicle charging grants for Newcastle and Hunter sites in NSW government 'Drive electric NSW EV fast charging' program

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated October 25 2022 - 2:06am, first published October 24 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An electric vehicle charger at Wallsend. Picture by Simone De Peak

Sites in Adamstown, Birmingham Gardens, Muswellbrook, Nelson Bay, Bucketty and Singleton have won NSW government grants for electric vehicle charging bays.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.