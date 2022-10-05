Newcastle Herald
Newcastle's No 1 Sportsground opens after $8 million upgrade

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
October 5 2022 - 8:00pm
Newcastle District Cricket Association competition administrator John Bailey, councillor Peta Winney-Baartz, lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes and Newcastle City AFL Club co-president Courtney Knight at the new look No 1 Sportsground. Picture by Marina Neil

The $8 million upgrade to No 1 Sportsground is finally complete in time for cricket season after a long wait.

