Updated

The murder of Graham Cameron: Stockton man was stabbed before unit 'deliberately lit' on fire at Fullerton Street say police

Sage Swinton
Jessica Brown
By Sage Swinton, and Jessica Brown
Updated October 5 2022 - 4:39am, first published 12:30am
IT HAS been revealed that Stockton man Graham Cameron was fatally stabbed before his unit was set alight in a "horrific, violent act of murder".

