Fans fill King Street outside Newcastle City Hall to greet Newcastle Knights NRLW champions

By Sage Swinton
Updated October 4 2022 - 8:18am, first published 7:13am
It's been a long time since Newcastle Knights fans have been able to welcome a premiership winning side home, but they made sure to give the champion NRLW side the celebration they deserved.

