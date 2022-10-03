WHEN the Newcastle Knights' men's squad return next month for day one of pre-season training, they should be taken straight to the theatrette in their Centre of Excellence to watch a replay of Sunday's NRLW grand final.
Because that's how you're supposed to play rugby league.
Everything that was so lacking during Newcastle's dismal NRL season was on display, not just in Sunday's decider, but throughout the NRLW season.
These inspirational women have effectively put their male counterparts to shame.
The scoreline - a 32-12 triumph against Parramatta - might suggest the Knights dominated from start to finish against an outclassed opponent, but that was far from the case.
Newcastle started poorly. Four handling errors and a penalty gifted the Eels field position, and sure enough they opened the scoring with a converted try.
RELATED READING:
But just as the Knights appeared rattled, they regrouped and counter-punched with three tries before half-time, and another shortly after the break, to lead 18-6. Then the Eels jagged a try and again the momentum shifted.
With the game in the balance, Newcastle regained their composure, lifted the intensity, and finished with three tries in the final 10 minutes.
In doing so, they continued an impressive trend. Several times previously, the Knights had overcome deficits and scoreboard pressure to win games at the death.
On each occasion, they rose to the challenge, returned to the game plan and backed themselves in.
When the going gets tough, Ron Griffiths' troops get going. Compare that to Newcastle's men, who spent most of 2022 impersonating a house of cards in a gale.
And then ask yourself one simple question: when was the last time the NRL Knights delivered a genuinely memorable, gutsy win? I'd suggest it was a long, long time ago.
Remember, too, that the NRLW players are effectively part-timers who juggle "real" jobs or study with their footballing commitments. The salary cap for each NRLW team is just $350,000, split between 24 players.
It's also worth noting that while the NRL Knights lamented an apparently insurmountable injury toll, the women lost marquee forward Hannah Southwell just minutes into their first game. Season over. Yet you didn't hear them making excuses.
They just chose a replacement and got on with the job.
All season long, Griffiths spoke about producing performances that made the community proud.
They achieved that on a weekly basis, and then, most importantly, on the biggest stage of all.
Over to you, gents.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Scroll down to voice your opinion.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.