At the start of the season they were described by those inside the club as a breath of fresh air.
And, after seven games, the Newcastle Knights NRLW side have won the whole city over with their no-nonsense, skilful and leave-nothing-out-there brand of rugby league.
As they powered to the club's maiden NRLW premiership with a 32-12 grand final triumph over Parramatta at Accor Stadium on Sunday, fans got the feeling this was just the beginning.
It was a pleasure to watch as this group of inspiring women gave everything they had for the Knights badge and the city they represented.
Injured co-captain and home-grown talent Hannah Southwell said she had never experienced anything like the fan reception.
It took six years and four more grand final appearances, but Warners Bay finally secured a second championship in Northern NSW Football's women's top-flight competition with a 4-2 win over Newcastle Olympic.
The Panthers were 2016 champions but lost grand finals to Merewether in 2017 and 2018 then went down to Newcastle Olympic 3-2 in 2020 before turning the tables at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday in an action-packed title decider.
Warners Bay were tipped as the team to beat from the outset after signing Newcastle Jets trio Cassidy Davis, Tara Andrews and Lauren Allan. They also picked up Adriana Konjarski, who scored 39 goals in 23 appearances this year to surely put herself back in the frame for a national league recall.
Allan, Andrews and Davis continued their clinical form to set up the 4-2 win over Olympic.
The scoreline probably flattered the Panthers, who got off to a flying start with two goals from corners inside the first 16 minutes of play.
It was a battle from there.
Olympic, who finished the season fourth and survived two sudden death finals to make another grand final, closed the gap to trail 2-1 at half-time after captain Laura Hall scored from the penalty spot.
There was plenty of twists and turns in an entertaining second half.
Warners Bay scored from an Olympic defensive blunder. But again Olympic fought back only to concede a late goal that has to be seen to be believed and is sure to give goalkeeper Natalie Wiseman nightmares for years to come.
The win sealed a premiership-championship double for the Panthers in the first year of the new competition, which transitioned to National Premier Leagues status this year.
But, if the rumours already circulating are to be believed, Warners Bay's squad could look a fair bit different in 2023.
The NPL NNSW men's grand final earlier at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday had nowhere near as many goals - Lambton won 1-0 over premiers Maitland - but no less action.
Unfortunately, a melee, which erupted around the 20-minute mark and resulted in Maitland defender Zach Thomas being red-carded, put a huge dampener on the game and is sure to be the talking point for a long time to come.
A Kale Bradbery strike in the 51st minute was enough for Jaffas to seal victory.
"It's not sour grapes, they've won the grand final. It is what it is and we'll never know what would have happened if it was a different decision," Bolch said post-match.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
