GEORGIAN Beka Datrsmelia has put up his hand up to start in the Jets' season opener despite only recently touching down in Newcastle.
The performance of the attacking midfielder was among a number of positives from a friendly against Melbourne Victory at McDonald Jones Stadium on Thursday.
Both clubs agreed not to publish the score from the hit out, which was the Jets' last before kicking the season off against the Mariners in Gosford next Saturday.
Dartsmelia started in the No.10 position against Victory and earned high praise.
"Over the past three weeks, he has kept growing every day and building relationships," Papas said. "He has that little bit of quality in the front third and can play as an eight as well. It is a big change for him and he still has a way to go but we have very good, young player. He is 22 years of age and can really grow at this club over the next season or two."
Dartsmelia was recommended to Papas by Jets striker and countryman Beka Mikletadze, who set the A-League alight last season with 13 goals.
"They are different types of players," Papas said. "Darts has this creativity that is really hard to teach at his age. You've either got it or you don't.
"He is very intelligent, also his weight of pass and his finishing in the box is excellent."
Papas will not finalise a starting XI for round one until Wednesday.
"I have some clear ideas around what it could look like," Papas said.
"We are still eight days away and have some big sessions ahead, which could change things.
"A lot of players have put themselves in a really good place to be ready. The group has grown a lot of the last month from a physical point, from an understanding point.
"I think there are 16 or 17 players who could start that game and put is in a good position. If all things stay as they are today, everyone will be available for round one."
Papas was happy with most part of the Jets' game against Victory.
"When we had the ball, I thought we were good," Papas said. "They are not an easy team to create chances against. They are organised and physically very good.
"We were solid in that area and we were also hard to break down. It was a game played more between the boxes than in the boxes.
"The main thing for us was to get more kilometres into the legs and get better relationships on the field."
