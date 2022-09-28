Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Our inspiring girls can bring the NRLW trophy home, writes Newcastle Knights prop David Klemmer

By David Klemmer
September 28 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Knights players gathered around coach Ronald Griffiths at training this week ahead of the NRLW grand final at Accor Stadium on Sunday. Picture by Marina Neil

Congratulations to our women's side for making the NRLW grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.