MICHAEL Weier is playing for keeps - literally.
The Newcastle Jets will finalise preparations for the A-League season with a friendly against Melbourne Victory behind closed doors at McDonald Jones Stadium on Thursday.
Weier is in a battle with Jack Duncan to start in goals against Central Coast Mariners in round one at Gosford on October 8.
"This is where you make a statement for yourself," Weier said. "If you want to impress the boss, this is the last chance to do it. To be in the starting XI, you have to perform on Thursday.
"Jack and I both want to be No.1 That ensures we push each other to be as good as we can be. We both have to be ready. We have a quality keepers' union with Duncs, Noah James and coach Chris Bowling. Having that quality helps everyone."
This time 12 months ago, the A-League was new territory for Weier, who signed a one-year deal with the Jets after a successful trial.
"When I came in last year, I had been in lock down for six weeks and came straight into high intensity training. My body was aching after session," he said. "Now, after a year of conditioning and all that stuff, I am getting through training a lot easier and recovering a lot quicker.
"I'm definitely more hungry. I have a scent for it and I obviously want to keep playing."
Weier made his A-League debut in a 3-2 loss to Wellington in March after Duncan was sidelined with a quadriceps injury.
He played three games straight, highlighted by a 4-0 win in the return match against the Phoenix and was reinstalled for the final three games of the season.
The 25-year-old was outstanding in the 2-0 loss to Adelaide in the Australia Cup in July, using his 198cm frame to make seven saves.
"I came here last year and wanted to make a statement," Weier said. "Every time I stepped on the field I try and make a statement."
The Jets had the third worst defensive record in the league last season, leaking 43 goals.
"We are always addressing that issue and working towards conceding less," Weier said. "We are holding each other accountable more than ever. I believe every goal can be prevented. There are always little areas that accumulate into a goal."
The Jets have recorded clean sheets against Wellington and Wanderers in the pre-season but also conceded three goals in the second hit out with Wellington and against Macarthur.
"We have not been torn apart by teams," Weier said. "The goals have come from little mistakes. The positive is that when we have conceded a goal a certain way, we have had a meeting and discussed it, then it hasn't happened again. Last year we had reoccurring mistakes, which hasn't happened this pre-season."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
