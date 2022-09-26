NEWCASTLE Jets left back James McGarry is used to expectation.
It comes with the territory for professional footballers.
McGarry's dad, Michael, played 87 games for New Zealand including 54 A-international caps.
That, in itself, brings a level of expectation.
James played for New Zealand under-17s at a home World Cup, has also played at an under-20 World Cup, represented at under-23 level and has one senior All-Whites cap.
At the Jets, McGarry faces a different type of expectation - pressure.
Unlike when he was at the Wellington, McGarry is classed as a foreigner at the Newcastle Jets.
Each A-League club is permitted five visa players. The Jets have four - Carl Jenkinson, Beka Mikeltadze, Beka Dartsmelia and McGarry.
"I don't feel like I have that lingering in the background," McGarry said. "I know my capabilities and what I can bring to the team. Fans might [have an expectation] and that is completely fair. If I do my best, it will be enough. The environment you are in brings out the best in you, and I think this is the best environment to be in."
Jets coach Arthur Papas said McGarry's attributes, rather than his birthplace, were central to his decision.
"He is a visa player, but for me he is a player who understands the league inside out," Papas said. "Originally he was a winger, but for the past couple of seasons at Wellington he has played left back, and in Holland as well."
Left back has been somewhat of a trouble spot for Papas.
Dylan Murnane, Jason Hoffman and Lucas Mauragis were used in the role without making the position their own. McGarry started his career in a more forward role and suits Papas' attacking style.
"I have played up the whole left side and know that area pretty well," McGarry said. "Attacking-wise, I know the left wing well.
"Defensively, I have made some big strides. It is a different style of play here. It is about learning that and getting used to the players around you.
"There aren't too many left backs in the league who have stuck in. My plan is to get that spot and lock it in. That comes down to performance. If you are consistent, that gives you a massive foot in the door."
The Jets have played two friendlies against Phoenix - a 3-0 win and a 3-all draw.
McGarry is one of three former Nix's alongside Reno Piscopo and Jausua Sotirio.
"We got it out of the way early," McGarry said. 'It got any potential awkwardness out of the way. There wasn't any. I have a lot of mates in that team, but it is a game of football and I want to win. I'm looking forward to playing them this season and putting it to them."
Most of all, McGarry is looking forward to round one and his first F3 derby against the Mariners on October 8.
"I haven't been a part of a big derby," he said. "I have been buzzing for that since I joined the Jets. That is what we have been working towards for the past 3 months, getting ourselves ready for that moment."
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.