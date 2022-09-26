Newcastle Herald
Home/National Sport/A-League

A-League soccer, 2022: Expectation far from foreign for Jets' Kiwi import James McGarry

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated September 26 2022 - 8:38am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jets left fullback James McGarry (second from right) is looking forward to his first F3 derby against the Mariners. Picture by Marina Neil

NEWCASTLE Jets left back James McGarry is used to expectation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.