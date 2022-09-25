The Newcastle Jets continue to shore up their defence with the announcement on Sunday they have signed Australian representative Teigen Allen.
The 28-year-old has over 40 caps for the Matildas and was part of 2011 and 2019 World Cup appearances.
She joins Newcastle from Western Sydney and has won championships with Sydney FC (2009) and Melbourne City (2017).
The Jets have parted ways with defenders Gema Simon, Kirsty Fenton and Tiana Jaber but have re-signed Taren King and added teenagers Chloe Walandouw and Leia Puxty plus American Emily Garnier.
Whether Jets foundation player and defender Hannah Brewer will play on in Newcastle colours for another season has not yet been revealed.
Midfielders Cassidy Davis and Lucy Johnson plus goalkeeper Claire Coelho are already confirmed re-signings for the club.
The Jets finished eighth last year, just three points off the bottom of the competition standings.
Newcastle begin pre-season training in mid-October. Their first game is away to Brisbane on November 19.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.