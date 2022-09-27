She's the crafty dummy-half who could turn the game on its head for the Newcastle Knights against the Parramatta Eels in the NRLW grand final on Sunday.
Emma Manzelmann, throwing spanners around a Mackay mechanic's workshop little more than two months ago, has become the competition's form utility this season and will come off the bench again for the Knights at Accor Stadium.
The pint-sized 20-year-old, a mere 55kg and 166cm, has had a big impact this campaign in the No. 14 jersey.
Averaging 37.5 minutes per game, in six appearances Manzelmann has scored two tries, broken 11 tackles, recorded two try-assists and three line-breaks.
But in front of what will be the biggest crowd most women in both sides have played before, Manzelmann hopes her greatest contribution will come when it matters most.
"My role is just to make an impact; be the person that changes the game, which I feel like I've been doing," she said.
"I got a few more minutes last week which was nice.
"But I just hope to bring that impact once again and hopefully get that win."
Part of Newcastle's winless inaugural campaign earlier this year, Manzelmann again put her mechanical apprenticeship on hold to return this season.
With North Queensland entering the NRLW next year as one of four new teams, she is undoubtedly going to attract interest from the Cowboys.
While she isn't looking beyond the grand final, Manzelmann admitted it might be the last time she dons the red and blue.
"If it is my last game, winning that premiership would be fantastic," she said.
Manzelmann plays for the Cowboys-aligned North Queensland Gold Stars in Queensland Rugby League's BMD Premiership, the elite senior women's state competition, or tier below NRLW.
The team, captained by fellow Knight Romy Teitzel, beat Tamika Upton's Central Queensland Capras 14-12 in the grand final of the most recent competition.
Manzelmann was the Gold Stars' player of the year for a second consecutive season.
While yet to speak to North Queensland, or any other club for that matter about her future in the NRLW beyond this season, Manzelmann does expect the Cowboys to ultimately come knocking.
"They're still waiting for the salary cap and all of the details there to come in, but I probably have no doubt that they will reach out," she said.
"But we'll see what happens.
"It's definitely crossed my mind, you'd obviously love to play back home but you've just got to weigh up your options.
"This is a great club and I wouldn't like to think of it as my last game, but you've just got to weigh up your options and see what comes of next year.
"I've got a long time left in the game."
Manzelmann never expected Newcastle to progress so far this season after their last campaign, when they lost all five games.
"We had potential ... but some things that didn't go our way," she said of last season.
"I thought it would take a few years but with some of the girls that have come into the club this season, it's obviously made a big difference."
Manzelmann, whose parents will fly into Sydney for Sunday's game, said the Knights had gone from the "lowest of lows" last season collecting the wooden-spoon to now the "highest of highs"playing in a grand final.
"I'm very excited," she said.
"Obviously it's just another game but it's the one everyone wants to play in. It's the ultimate goal for each season.
"I'm keen to run out there and represent my family and this club. It would mean everything [to win a premiership]."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
