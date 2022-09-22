Knights prop David Klemmer has no regrets about knocking back Parramatta despite the Eels being just one win away from a grand final.
Despite speculation they may have taken him for 2023 as well, no deal ever eventuated.
"Obviously you want to be in a position to make a grand final, but I trained really hard in the off-season to set myself up for this year," Klemmer told the Newcastle Herald.
"I learnt from previous years and I want to keep growing as a player and a person.
"I didn't want to just leave when the chips were down."
Klemmer, who has only played in one preliminary final - in 2014 when his former club Canterbury made the grand final - hopes to help Newcastle progress as far as the Eels have in years to come.
"I want to be there when the good times happen," he said.
"I didn't want to leave a sinking ship.
"I want to be someone who can help us get to the next level."
The former NSW and Australian international's five-year deal with Newcastle comes to an end in 2023.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
