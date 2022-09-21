Caitlan Johnston has had to reassess her goals.
After suffering a season-ending elbow injury in Newcastle's inaugural NRLW game earlier this year, the Knights prop had to embark on a 10-week recovery.
She was realistic about what she might be able to achieve in 2022.
Making her State of Origin debut? That was on her list but she felt it was unlikely.
Playing NRLW finals? That was more a pipe dream.
She really just wanted to get back on the field.
But now, after playing every game in Newcastle's second NRLW campaign, Johnston is just one win away from a grand final.
She's also little more than a month out from Australia's first game at the Rugby League World Cup.
"I'd love to put on that green and gold jersey," Johnston admitted this week.
"I'm hoping I'll be on a plane to England at the end of the season."
While Johnston is aiming to add an Australian jersey alongside the NSW one she earned mid-year, the immediate goal she is now striving to achieve is winning a maiden NRLW premiership.
Hard to fathom a few months ago for both her, given her injury, and the Knights who didn't win a game last season, the club is now only 70 minutes away from a grand final.
They face the Dragons at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday in a do-or-die finals clash after finishing the regular season in second position.
It's been a stunning turnaround from their winless campaign earlier this year.
The women have well and truly caught the attention of Knights fans, who have found their winning run welcome relief after the NRL side's disappointing season.
A born and bred Novocastrian, Johnston has been feeling the support.
"It's been amazing," the Belmont product said.
"The last couple of weeks I've had a few people pull me up on the street and stuff.
"From the perspective of being a local junior, we're a very driven community and we back our boys and they're backing us girls as well.
"We have a very supportive community and it's a massive thing for us.
"I think it's something we'll really thrive on.
"I'm pretty sure we'll make our community proud."
Johnston, an Awabakal and Gomeroi woman, has formed a formidable front-row rotation with captain Millie Boyle and Tayla Predebon. The three props have regularly made more than 100 metres per game.
Johnston, 21, has become a fan-favourite for the way she plays the game.
Hard hits in defence, powerful runs in attack and devastating impact all round.
It's what she displayed on debut for NSW in June and in past performances for the Indigenous All Stars.
"I love the contact," Johnston said when asked why she plays rugby league.
"But I just love the friendship. I love the bond we create off the field. It's something that I cherish."
Johnston played rugby league with the boys at Windale Eagles until she was 13.
With no pathway for girls beyond that age, she turned to OzTag until her late teens before resuming league.
Having had success in the lower grades, Johnston is keen to do the same in the NRLW. But her and her teammates' first job is the semi-final. They beat the Dragons 30-8 on Sunday, but face a tougher task this week with several players returning for the Red V including captain Kezie Apps.
"It will definitely be a different game given it's do or die," Johnston, who made 194 metres last week, said.
"There's some things we need to work on but .... I'm pretty sure [coach] Ronald [Griffiths] has got some plans up his sleeve."
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.