HAMILTON president Lesa Mason says that "all avenues are being explored" in a bid to have Paul Dan and Lachlan Summers cleared to play in the Hunter Rugby Union grand final against Merewether at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
Dan triggered an automatic one-game suspension after picking up his third yellow card of the season in the Hawks' 59-24 rout of Wanderers in the preliminary final.
Summers was given a straight red card for a lifting tackle in the same game and faces the judiciary on Wednesday night. If found guilty, the suspension starts at six games.
"We are exploring all avenues and are hopeful that both guys will be wearing a Hawks jersey on Saturday," Mason said. "Our solicitor Iain Gardiner is looking at the situation. There are things happening in the background but I can't comment any further."
Wanderers captain Ben Ham was cleared to play the 2016 decider despite the back-rower receiving a third yellow card for the season in the preliminary final.
Under the Rugby Australia disciplinary guidelines in place at the time, yellow cards resulting in a temporary suspension could be challenged at the judiciary.
The panel of Doug Williams, Mark Davison and Darryl Stappleton subsequently ruled the sin bin sufficient penalty. In handing down the finding they noted that two of Ham's yellow cards were for team-instigated infringements, and believed, as an isolated offence, the offside would not have warranted a yellow card.
"There was a precedent with Ben Ham in 2016," Mason said. "But the procedures and policies have changed since then. It is completely different now."
Billy Clay is the likely replacement at fly-half if Dan's suspension stands. Clay played the first half of the season at 10 before suffering a serious thumb injury at work. He has played three games back in second grade.
Nick Breen is on standby for Summers.
