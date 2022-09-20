EACH Friday at 6.30am Merewether lock Kade Robinson knocks off from a dog-watch shift as an electrician in a coal mine just out of Mudgee, jumps in his trusty Toyota Hiace and makes the three-hour journey to Newcastle.
On Sunday afternoon, he does the reverse. A 500 kilometre round trip.
All for, maybe 40 minutes of rugby.
On Saturday, Robinson will join his mates, many of whom he has played alongside since juniors, in the grand final against Hamilton at No.2 Sportsground - the Greens first top-grade decider since 2012.
Worth it? You betcha.
"The boys have been helping me out by having a captain's run on Friday afternoon," Robinson said. "I'm on permanent dog-watch shift. I train every day out here, doing my own fitness and going to the gym. It keeps me sane. The coaching staff send replays of games each week so I can keep up to date with what every other team is doing.
"I drive straight home after dog watch. It is 30 minutes closer to Newcastle where the mine is. I'm better off going straight from there. I leave just after 6.30am and get home at around 9.30am.
"I head back on Sunday after lunch. I don't really get a day to recover after footy. I have been off the grog for five months to help with footy. That has been good and helps with the driving."
Robinson, 24, and veteran Michael Dan play almost exclusively off the bench. It's a tactic that not only rewards the guys that attend training, it is extremely effective.
The two provided punch and helped shift momentum in the Greens' come-from-behind 28-26 win over Hamilton in the major semi-final.
"Robbo comes home for half a game, maybe a bit less," Merewether coach Jamie Lind said. "That level of commitment is amazing. He loves the group.
"He looks like a bikie and is a real hard-arse on the field. A few years ago he might have had a couple of egos in the system. Once that was knocked out of him, he has matured into a leader.
"Robbo, Michael Dan and Billy Dunn are not going to take anyone's place in the starting team. Whatever they can do to help the team out, they are happy to do it. It has been a real point of difference for us."
Robinson moved to Mudgee in June last year and considered playing with the Mudgee Wombats in the Central West competition.
"I helped out Mudgee at a training session before I went on to night shift," Robinson said. "I couldn't bring myself to leave Merewether.
"This season, I was thinking about helping Cramer (Lind) out, running water and stuff like that. As soon as I watched the boys play Wanderers on Anzac day, I knew I couldn't keep my hands off it. I messaged Cramer the next week and said, I'm ready to play when you want me. We are a chance of doing something this year and none of us want to miss out.
"I remember being at No.1 Sportsground the last time Merewether won first grade and running on to the field. Hopefully we can have a repeat this year."
Merewether have two of the three encounters with Hamilton this season.
"We just have to stay composed really," Robinson said. "We know they are such a good team in finals. We can't let our emotions get the better of us."
Robinson will again motor up the highway on Friday morning. However, there won't be a return trip on Sunday win, lose or draw.
"I took all next week off," he said.
You suspect he might need it.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.