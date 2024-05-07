Drainage solution even more elusive than the Beast of Scrubby Creek

For more than half a century Susan and Greg Foster's Mt Hutton property has descended into a boggy swamp with each decent downpour.
This week has been no exception with the accumulated runoff from Windale and Mt Hutton settling in their bottom paddock.
There have been promises, broken promises and multiple engineering solutions involving multiple government agencies over the years, but nothing seems to happen.
The saga has even outlasted the 20-year lifespans of the oldest freshwater eels that inhabit the Scrubby Creek adjacent to the Foster's 1.6 hectare property.
"The council has come up with about 20 options but none of them are suitable," Ms Foster said.
"I just don't understand why they can't put a pipe under our land. They say it's not possible because it drains the wrong way but I disagree," Ms Foster said.
"They seem happy to pipe everywhere else around here but not our property."
A Lake Macquarie Council spokesman staff had been liaising with the Fosters to resolve the stormwater issues on their property.
"We have discussed various options and are keen to keep working towards a resolution," he said.
"Once an acceptable option is agreed upon, we intend to progress with the detailed design in the coming financial year. Work can begin once detailed designs are finalised."
Scrubby Creek and its resident population of eels, continues to live up to its reputation as a dumping ground for shopping trolleys.
Despite a significant effort by the council and the community to remove dozens of trolleys and piles of noxious weeds about five years ago, Ms Foster says the are is going backwards again.
"It's a shame because a lot of work that was done has been undone," Ms Foster said.
"All of the work they did along the creek along the creek to the footbridge is overgrown with lantana. I don't know why they bothered."
But it hasn't deterred locals who often seen dropping a line into the creek's murky depths in the hope of catching the mythical "Beast of Scrubby Creek"
It is thought the short-finned eels make their way from Jewells Swamp, about six kilometres away, when they are juveniles.
University of Newcastle researcher Dr Steven Lucas told the Newcastle Herald in 2018 that the eels could survive 18 months without eating when times get tough.
"I've seen them eat everything from oranges to ducks. They are also cannibals and will eat each other," he said.
"If there is a waterway they will work their way up," Dr Lucas said.
"They are very resilient and can survive in anything from pristine waterways to three centimetres of muddy water."
