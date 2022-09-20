Newcastle Herald
Broadmeadow sign Charlestown striker Riley Smith

By Craig Kerry
September 20 2022 - 10:00am
Riley Smith in action against Broadmeadow in 2020. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Broadmeadow head into Sunday's NPL men's preliminary final against Lambton Jaffas without defender Jake Harris but with a boost for their 2023 campaign after the signing of Riley Smith.

