Newcastle Knights' target Bevan French staying put at Wigan

THE Newcastle Knights will continue searching for a utility back to bolster next season's roster after learning that prolific tryscorer Bevan French has extended his deal with Super League heavyweights Wigan.
The Warriors announced overnight that the 26-year-old flyer - Super League's top try merchant this season with 31 in 24 games, including a record seven in one match - had committed to a new two-season contract, "with a further two years of options".
The Knights had identified French as someone capable of playing either wing or fullback and providing their pedestrian attack with some much-needed X-factor.
But from early in negotiations, it became evident that they were going to struggle to match the cash Wigan were willing to throw at their crowd favourite.
"We had a discussion with his agent some time ago, but it seemed to us that he was always likely to stay in England, if they got the deal right over there," Knights director of football Peter Parr told the Newcastle Herald.
"They were always likely to offer more than we were able to. My understanding is he eventually accepted a very lucrative deal, over a longer tenure, so good luck to him. We'll move on."
Parr said the Knights had no doubt that French, who scored 35 tries in 47 games for Parramatta before joining Wigan in 2018, could have been an asset in the NRL.
"There are quite a few players who have been over to the UK Super League and come back as better players, and then had successful NRL careers," Parr said.
"That wasn't a concern from our point of view. We were confident he could come back here and make an impact.
"But the talks didn't go too far, because Wigan didn't want to lose him and were willing to put together a very formidable offer."
Newcastle have parted company with outside backs Edrick Lee (Dolphins) and Tex Hoy (Hull FC), along with Brayden Musgrove, who has been released.
The Knights have made three significant signings for next season in forwards Jack Hetherington (Canterbury) and Adam Elliott (Canberra) and ex-Brisbane playmaker Tyson Gamble.
But a back-up fullback would appear a priority, given the uncertainty surrounding skipper Kalyn Ponga.
Ponga was stood down for the final six games of the season after suffering a spate of concussions. In addition, Knights coach Adam O'Brien has been pondering moving the Queensland Origin custodian to five-eighth next year.
If Ponga was unavailable, through injury or representative commitments, O'Brien's options would appear limited.
Versatile Kurt Mann has played plenty of fullback through his career but was deployed mainly this season as a ball-playing lock.
English import Bailey Hodgson is a specialist fullback but is yet to make his NRL debut with Newcastle after two-injury plague seasons.
French said negotiating a new deal had been "a long process" but he was content with the outcome.
"I'm very happy to get it sorted," he said. "It's exciting times ahead. Looking at the squad it's very exciting and I've really enjoyed my time here. Hopefully I get to make more memories over the next couple of years."
Wigan executive director Kris Radlinski said: "We allowed Bevan to come to the decision at his own pace but we felt it was the right thing to do.
"Bevan is a superstar of the sport. It is our intention over the next few years to grow the profile of Bevan and make him a household name in British sport."
