Newcastle Knights' target Bevan French staying put at Wigan

By Robert Dillon
Updated September 21 2022 - 7:28am, first published 7:00am
THE Newcastle Knights will continue searching for a utility back to bolster next season's roster after learning that prolific tryscorer Bevan French has extended his deal with Super League heavyweights Wigan.

