Newcastle Jets re-sign Tara Andrews for new A-League Women's campaign

The Newcastle Jets announced the re-signing of their all-time women's scorer Tara Andrews on Tuesday for the coming A-League season.
The news comes as Andrews prepares to play for premiers Warners Bay in the NPLW NNSW grand final on Sunday against Newcastle Olympic at No.2 Sportsground.
"Tara is a technically gifted player with vision and creativity," Jets coach Ash Wilson said in a statement.
"Her passing range and quality is one of the best I have worked with and is an asset to any team. Her consistent scoring record in the local league, as well has her history of scoring in the A League, highlights her threat in front of goal.
"She gives us tactical flexibility and will be someone that can create opportunities for others and herself. Tara is hard working, motivated and dangerous in set pieces."
Andrews said: "I'm very happy to be re-signing the Jets who are my hometown club. I'm really excited for the season ahead and how we're shaping up together as a squad.
"It's a promising year for the team and I'm looking to improve on last year and be consistent for myself."
The Jets this week announced the recruitment of Matildas defender Teigen Allen.
Newcastle have parted ways with defenders Gema Simon, Kirsty Fenton and Tiana Jaber but have re-signed Taren King and added teenagers Chloe Walandouw and Leia Puxty, plus American Emily Garnier.
Midfielders Cassidy Davis and Lucy Johnson, and goalkeeper Claire Coelho have re-signed. The Jets finished eighth last year, just three points off the bottom.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
