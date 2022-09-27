NPL men's coaches tip Maitland for title double

Rival coaches have overwhelmingly backed Maitland to complete the trophy double in the NPL grand final on Sunday against Lambton Jaffas at No.2 Sportsground.
In a poll of head coaches, all but departing Weston boss Anthony Richards and Edgeworth's Peter McGuinness tipped a Maitland win.
Richards, a former Maitland coach, believed the Jaffas' experience, goalscoring options and defensive form would give them an edge. McGuinness also tipped a tight game but had the Jaffas a goal ahead.
Magic boss Damian Zane, whose team lost to both sides in the past fortnight, "had to go with Maitland" because of their superior mobility but he was concerned about James Thompson's ankle injury and the threat of Jaffas Kale Bradbery and Ben Hay.
Olympic coach Joel Griffiths, a grand final winner as a player at Lambton, had a soft spot for Jaffas but believed Thompson and Braedyn Crowley would give Maitland the upper hand.
Departing Charlestown boss Graham Law, another former Maitland coach, was impressed with the Magpies' performance without Thompson against Magic, saying the well-drilled side's "transition from back to front never changed".
Lake Macquarie's Keelan Hamilton, who is coaching Maitland's women's team next year, said the Magpies' lack of recent games was a concern but they had the goals in them to prove the difference.
David Tanchevski (Cooks Hill) and Dave Rosewarne (Adamstown) were also tipping Maitland.
