Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Binding: Australian Pacific Coal, Trepang, Tetra and M Resources to merge for the Hunter's Dartbrook coal mine venture

Ethan Hamilton
By Ethan Hamilton
Updated September 27 2022 - 3:37am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dartbrook closed in 2006 during a coal price slump and after three mining fatalities in a decade.

Australian Pacific Coal (AQC), the owner of Aberdeen's shuttered Dartbrook coal mine, has united three competing parties to form a strategic partnership for the mine's recommissioning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ethan Hamilton

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.