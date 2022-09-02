Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Australian Pacific Coal have entered a non-binding agreement with M Resources for Dartbrook mine

Ethan Hamilton
By Ethan Hamilton
Updated September 2 2022 - 7:52am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dartbrook owner enters joint venture agreement in the mine, overlooking Tinkler take-over bid

THE OWNER of Aberdeen's Dartbook coal mine has entered a non-binding agreement for a 50:50 joint venture in the mine with a Queensland coal investor, overlooking a take-over offer by Nathan Tinkler.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ethan Hamilton

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.