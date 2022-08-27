The Hunter Valley Coal Chain Coordinator no longer publishes weekly summaries of coal exports through the Port of Newcastle but figures from Port Waratah Coal Services shows that exports through its Carrington and Kooragang terminals are well down on last year because of the rain, with just 53.7 million tonnes shipped in 621 vessels for the first seven months of the year, down from 66.9 million tonnes in 738 vessels for January 1 to July 31 last year.