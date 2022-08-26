Newcastle Herald
Exclusive

Snowy Hydro chief Paul Broad resigns after falling out with energy minister Chris Bowen over green hydrogen vision for Kurri gas peaker

By Matthew Kelly and Ian Kirkwood
Updated August 26 2022 - 6:50am, first published 3:30am
Snowy Hydro chief executive resigns over Kurri gas plant

Snowy Hydro chief executive Paul Broad has resigned after falling out with Climate Change and Energy minister Chris Bowen over the government's plan to convert the gas-fired Hunter Power Project at Kurri into a green hydrogen plant.

Local News

