Snowy Hydro chief executive resigns over Kurri gas plant

Snowy Hydro chief executive Paul Broad has resigned after falling out with Climate Change and Energy minister Chris Bowen over the government's plan to convert the gas-fired Hunter Power Project at Kurri into a green hydrogen plant.
It is understood Mr Broad recently expressed his doubts about the viability of introducing green hydrogen into the project to the minister.
Another point of contention was Mr Broad's view that more gas-fired peaking plants needed to be built in the Hunter to stablise the energy grid.
Sources close to the government confirmed Mr Broad had resigned.
Mr Broad has previously led several major government corporations including Hunter Water, Sydney Water and Energy Australia.
