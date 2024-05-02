40 years of superb sweets and famous burgers at Tocal Field Days

IN the grounds of Tocal College, a sea of exhibitors line up in rows preparing to welcome thousands of visitors to the annual Tocal Field Days this weekend, May 3, 4 and 5.
Walking down 'Eat Street' there's plenty of food and drink on offer, the Paterson Public School P&C is set up shop under big blue tents to shade from the weather, and already pumping out orders.
"Mongrel!" is shouted from the server to the chefs in the back, and P&C committee member Kate Meyn-Shrimpton knows what that means.
"It's our famous burger, and our best seller," she said.
Steak, sausages, bacon and eggs are tucked in the middle of a soft, white bun before wrapped in a sheet of baking paper and served to customers.
This year Tocal Field Days celebrates its 40th anniversary and the Paterson Public School P&C has been running food stalls fundraising for their school since day one.
Since 1984, the group has raised over $100,000 to purchase infrastructure, equipment, support services, the school canteen and uniform shop.
"Paterson P&C has never missed a Tocal. Because we are such a small community we use this as our one big fundraising event for the year to raise money for resources and equipment for the school," Ms Meyn-Shrimpton said.
Working with Maplewood Permaculture, the group is fundraising this year to create a more environmentally sustainable school for the students, she said.
"We are looking at purchasing additional water tanks, making more outdoor spaces for learning at the school, creating gardens and agricultural programs, so the students understand about agriculture and where their food comes from."
In a move to raise the money, around 80 volunteers will man the P&C food tent this weekend, catering for up to 30,000 people, and there'll be a selection of hot and cold foods available.
"We have all hot and cold foods, people come back every year for the mongrel burger, which is pretty much every type of animal you can think of on a burger," Ms Meyn-Shrimpton said.
"And then you've got fresh made salad wraps and sandwiches, handmade cakes and slices - everything here is so yummy and we're very proud to be able to keep prices down for the sake of our community," she said.
Despite rain forecast for the Hunter this weekend, Ms Meyn-Shrimpton encouraged the community to "pull out the gumboots and an umbrella and get to Tocal".
"It's very rare that you get to come out to a country environment and experience all the different aspects of living in a rural community - everything is in one place here," she said.
"There are more marquees on this site then there are probably are in the country anywhere else for this weekend. We're undercover, there's great food, great entertainment, all the animals are here."
"Plus we have more tractors on site than anywhere else in the Hunter Valley to pull you out if you get bogged in the car."
She wanted to thank the sponsors and volunteers who come together to put the food tent up and on each year.
Tocal Field Days is set to take place from 9am-5pm on Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4 and 9am-4pm on Sunday, May 5 at Tocal College.
