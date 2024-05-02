Repacholi pursues last piece of Olympic qualification puzzle in Azerbaijan

CESSNOCK shooter Dan Repacholi continues his quest to represent Australia at a sixth Olympic Games, chasing the final piece of a Paris qualification puzzle.
Having topped the domestic leaderboard in 2024 and staved off his nearest rivals in Rio recently, Repacholi will be aiming to achieve a QROG (Qualification Ranking for the Olympic Games) at a World Cup event in Azerbaijan.
What exact ranking the Hunter MP requires in Baku this week remains unclear, because points allocation varies with the number of participants.
However, the higher Repacholi finishes in the men's 10 metre air pistol, the better his chances of booking another Olympic ticket.
"I've finally made it to Azerbaijan for hopefully what is the final stage of my Olympic qualification," Repacholi posted on social media.
Competition, run by the International Shooting Sports Federation, got underway on Thursday with Repacholi and Sascha Kroopin combining forces in the mixed team 10m air pistol.
Individual rounds start on Friday.
Repacholi, a three-time Commonwealth Games champion who turns 42 in less than fortnight, made his Olympic debut two decades ago in 2004.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.