The operator of Beresfield Golf Course has vowed to keep trading after City of Newcastle issued a media statement on Friday announcing that the company would abandon its lease next week.
The council said on Friday morning that it was "bitterly disappointed" Avana Pty Ltd had given notice it would stop renting the council-owned course on August 31, two years into a five-year agreement.
The course operators posted a statement on Facebook at 11.30am saying they would continue to run the course.
"Due to the failed negotiations with Newcastle City Council for financial assistance, Avana will continue to run Beresfield Golf Course," it said.
"And will do it's best to maintain the course in the unprecedented weather conditions.
"We will hope that the current financial strain on the business does not lead to bankruptcy."
Avana took over leasing the course in 2015.
The Newcastle Herald reported in 2017 that Avana had started a new club, Viney Creek Golf Club, after falling out with Beresfield Golf Club members over who would pay for course improvements.
The council said on Friday that Avana had approached City of Newcastle in June 2022 seeking an early termination of its lease "despite returning healthy profits for the past five years".
It said Avana had attributed its decision to financial difficulties and operational constraints imposed by the continued wet weather.
"CN endeavoured to work with Avana on a feasible solution that would ensure the continued operation of Beresfield Golf Course for the community," the council said.
"However, they responded with an unacceptable proposal that sought to shift the costs of operating and maintaining the facility onto Newcastle ratepayers, while Avana would still benefit from the net profits."
The council said it had written to Avana telling the company it was in default of its lease obligations and City of Newcastle was "within its rights to seek any damages resulting from the default".
It said Avana had made "a number of false claims" in a letter to Viney Creek Golf Club members advising them of its decision to abandon their lease.
"Despite the assertions in their communication to members, the Viney Creek Golf Club does not 'belong' to Beresfield Golf Course, it is owned and run by Avana Pty Ltd and was set up by that company in November 2016," the council said.
"As such, members concerned about club memberships paid just two months ago should speak with the owners about a prorated refund.
"An additional claim that the competition schedule will continue to operate post Avana's departure from the course is also false.
"Having been given just two weeks' notice of Avana's intention to walk away from their lease, it is not possible for [City of Newcastle] to secure another operator for the club within this time.
"Should they continue with their intention to abandon their lease on 31 August, CN will explore options to secure a new operator for the Beresfield Golf Course going forward."
Avana said in its Facebook post that it would "continue to work with NCC and hope they fix all the structural damage to the course as per the lease arrangement".
"Here's praying for a brighter future and compassion from NCC," it said.
An Avana representative told the Newcastle Herald on Friday that she was "disappointed" the council had sent out its media release without informing Avana, but she would not comment further on the dispute.
The club has more than 150 members.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
