It's a popular holiday spot, but trips to the Gold Coast have been anything but a vacation for the Newcastle Knights in recent years.
The Knights have not beaten the Titans at Cbus Super Stadium since 2015, losing the past six encounters.
It is a head-to-head away record Newcastle have that is only matched across the other 15 clubs by their run of losses against North Queensland in Townsville.
Newcastle have lost six consecutive away games to Melbourne, but the last two of those were in Queensland.
Knights enforcer David Klemmer, who had a blinder in Newcastle's 38-12 win over the Titans at home in July - making 198 metres from 18 runs - was at a loss to explain why his side has struggled to come away from Cbus Super Stadium with two points, but feels they are well placed to break the drought.
However, with Gold Coast precariously close to collecting the wooden spoon, he is expecting a far greater challenge than what the Knights encountered at McDonald Jones Stadium last month.
"We know we're in for a big game, it's not going to be easy," the 192-game prop told the Newcastle Herald.
"They've got some powerful, tough players. We're going to have to be on point."
Klemmer is expecting Gold Coast's forward pack to be out to prove a point given Newcastle completely overran them back in round 16.
Five Newcastle forwards made more than 125 run metres in the game, including Klemmer (198m), Mitch Barnett (190m), Daniel Saifiti (152m), Tyson Frizell (140m) and Jacob Saifiti (129m).
Only two Titans forwards did the same, back-rower David Fifita (137m) and prop Isaac Liu (125m).
"They're a bunch of goers, all young blokes," Klemmer said.
"Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Moeaki Fotuaika, Beau Fermor - they've been around Origin or just on the cusp of it.
"David Fifita is starting to hit some form the last couple of games, the big powerful thing.
"You give these blokes a lot of footy, that's when they grow in their skin.
"But get them in a ding-dong and make them tackle a lot, it's a different footy game.
"We've just got to hold the football and make sure our defence is on point and we'll go a long way to winning against them."
Klemmer's regular front-row partner Daniel Saifiti and edge forward Tyson Frizell are expected to return for Newcastle against the Titans after missing Sunday's 28-22 loss to Canberra.
Klemmer rated his side's first-half showing against the Raiders as "close to our best all year", but lamented their collapse after the break.
Mirroring the Knights' record, the Titans have lost nine of 11 at home this year. They've won four of 22 in total, two less than Newcastle.
They had their first win since May, upsetting Manly 44-24, before losing to the Dragons 46-26 last week.
Equal last with the Tigers, the Titans are fighting to avoid the spoon. They face the Warriors away next week.
The Tigers play the Dragons and Raiders at home.
Due to a poor for-and-against record, if Newcastle lose to the Titans and the Tigers win - they could be in the mix next week to run last.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
