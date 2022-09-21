The race to re-commission Dartbrook coal mine in 2023 looks to be nearing a resolution as the mine's owner suggests a merging of competing offers.
In February this year, Dartbrook's owner Australian Pacific Coal (AQC) received an offer from a major shareholder, Trepang Services, to purchase the mine. AQC has received four separate offers relating to the mine's operation since then, two of which involved coal magnate Nathan Tinkler.
Earlier this month Trepang made the "unexpected" move to terminate their bid, as AQC was on the verge of selling. At this time, AQC entered a non-binding agreement for a 50:50 joint venture in the mine with Queensland company M Resources.
Another Queensland-based company, Tetra Resources, and coal management firm, Javelin Private Group then made an offer to AQC which would see Tetra hold a 40 per cent share in Dartbrook. This offer was backed by Trepang last week who, to progress the deal, said it would agree to a moratorium on the $60 million in debt owing to it and owners John "Foxy" Robinson and Nicholas Paspaley by AQC.
On Wednesday morning, AQC told the market conversations were underway for all four parties to enter into a joint venture.
"Trepang has advised the company that subject to agreement being reached on terms it is broadly supportive of a proposal that would see Trepang, M Resources Pty Ltd, Tetra and AQC all enter into a joint venture arrangement to re-commission the Dartbrook coal mine," AQC said.
AQC is also undertaking an entitlement offer which allows investors to purchase extra shares in order to raise $100 million for debt repayment and to facilitate Dartbrook's restart.
Trepang was critical of this entitlement offer last week, calling it "highly dilutive". However, in their notice to the market on Wednesday, AQC said Trepang had indicated its support of capital raising and that it may take up "all or some" of the entitlements.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.