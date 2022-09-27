Newcastle hospitality businesses have made more than 120 applications for a $5000 rebate program to enhance their alfresco dining.
The city has had the third most applications in the state for the NSW government's Alfresco Restart rebate at 128.
The program is available until September 30 for the first 5000 eligible businesses to apply, with about 900 rebates still available.
Examples of eligible expenses include generators, heaters, fans and misters, installation of outdoor power points and weather protection for shade and rain, including umbrellas.
The rebate program comes as construction gets underway on one of Newcastle's most iconic dining areas, Darby Street, to expand outdoor dining along the busy stretch of restaurants.
The six-month trial is due to start on September 29. It includes a widened footpath between Sanctum and Goldbergs restaurants to offer more outdoor dining space.
Alfresco dining has grown in popularity through COVID-19, with outdoor mingling considered a safer option to reduce transmission of the virus. The government introduced measures to improve the approval process for licensed venues to use outdoor spaces after the pandemic began in 2020.
Minister for Hospitality Kevin Anderson said alfresco dining had been such a success that its temporary measures had been extended for a further 18 months.
"The temporary alfresco dining measures have largely been in the CBD, which has been great, but we would love to see more regional venues take up this opportunity and consider permanent options that reflect the community's desire to dine outdoors year-round," Mr Anderson said.
Minister for Small Business Victor Dominello said the program was designed to help businesses bounce back from two years of interruption caused by the pandemic.
The rebate is being delivered by Service NSW. Businesses must register on the Service NSW website to confirm their eligibility.
