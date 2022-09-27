The Newcastle Knights have named a virtually unchanged team for Sunday's NRLW grand final against the Parramatta Eels at Accor Stadium.
Newcastle's starting 13 remains the same while Makenzie Weale was on Tuesday listed on the interchange bench in front of 18th player Caitlin Moran.
Weale dropped out of last weekend's semi-final win over the St George Illawarra Dragons at Suncorp Stadium with Moran called up late.
Parramatta captain Simaima Taufa was a big inclusion for the Eels, having avoided suspension after being put on report during their upset over minor premiers the Sydney Roosters.
Eels centre Tiana Penitani (quad) is racing the fitness clock.
The Knights were holding an open training session at the club's centre of excellence on Tuesday afternoon.
Dally M awards take place in Sydney on Wednesday night.
IN THE NEWS:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.