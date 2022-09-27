Newcastle's Jersey Flegg captain Thomas Cant would "love to" stay at the Knights but admits he will "have to see what happens".
Cant is among a small group of players from Newcastle's under-21s side who are out of contract following their nail-biting 19-18 grand final loss to Penrith on Sunday.
The back-rower led the way in the decider, scoring a runaway 50-metre try and playing a part in a similar effort finished off by gun 18-year-old fullback Fletcher Sharpe.
Cant was "gutted" after Penrith snatched a come-from-behind victory, scoring two tries in the last seven minutes to send the game into extra-time and then golden point.
But reflecting on Newcastle's campaign, he couldn't be prouder of his teammates.
"If you told me at the start of the year we were going to be in a grand final, I would have taken that every day of the week," he said.
"I can't fault their effort, they were so good."
Cant, whose father Matt played first grade locally for Maitland Pickers, has been in the Knights system since he was "13 or 14".
The 20-year-old is yet to be re-signed by the club but is desperate to continue his stay.
"I'd love to," the East Maitland Griffins junior said.
"I love this place, love the club and family and friends [are here].
"I just love the Knights, so hopefully I can hang around.
"We'll see what happens in the next couple of months and go from there."
An apprentice carpenter with his old man's construction business, Cant is one of a host of players who can still play Jersey Flegg next year.
Centre Krystian Mapapalangi and forward Oryn Keeley, who missed the grand final through suspension, will still be eligible but appear likely to feature in the senior grades after making NRL debuts this season.
Cant predicted more of his teammates to eventually make the jump to the top flight.
"I've been here since I was 13 or 14 and it's probably the best bunch of boys I've been a part of," he said.
"A lot of talent, but everyone is so young.
"Big future for a lot of players."
On his breakaway try in the grand final, Cant played his effort down, crediting five-eighth Kurt Donoghoe for setting him up.
"Kurt's pretty crafty, our six. He just went to the line and skipped and put me through," he said.
"I just had to do the rest."
Donoghoe is another player out of contract, but like Cant would appear to have put his best foot forward to be retained.
The Central Newcastle junior scored a try and had a hand in the side's two others.
Knights director of football Peter Parr said last week the club had secured the services of most of the Jersey Flegg side moving forward but suggested more signings could follow.
"A grand final is always a wonderful opportunity to showcase your talent," he said.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
