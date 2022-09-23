Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Contracts up for grabs for young Knights in Jersey Flegg grand final

By Robert Dillon
Updated September 23 2022 - 7:36am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knights five-eighth Kurt Donohoe is understood to have attracted interest from rival clubs. Picture by Marina Neil

KNIGHTS director of football Peter Parr says any members of Newcastle's Jersey Flegg side who are uncontracted for next season won't get a better chance to earn a deal than in Sunday's grand final against Penrith at CommBank Stadium.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.