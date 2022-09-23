Contracts up for grabs for young Knights in Jersey Flegg grand final

KNIGHTS director of football Peter Parr says any members of Newcastle's Jersey Flegg side who are uncontracted for next season won't get a better chance to earn a deal than in Sunday's grand final against Penrith at CommBank Stadium.
Newcastle have secured the nucleus of their under-21 squad for next season and beyond, and plan to make further retention decisions after the decider.
The Newcastle Herald understands that several unsigned players, including five-eighth Kurt Donohoe, have already attracted interest from rival clubs but would prefer to continue playing for their home-town team.
"[Recruitment manager] Clint Zammit assures me that we already have a number of players under contract," Parr said.
"That doesn't mean that we won't be signing others, if that's what we see fit ... we don't want to lose any players from that team who we'd like to keep.
"If there are any there who we haven't already re-signed, that doesn't mean we won't do that post the grand final.
"A grand final is always a wonderful opportunity to showcase your talent."
Newcastle's development program has attracted scrutiny in recent times, but Parr said results this year at junior-rep level suggested the club's grassroots were in healthy shape. Only their Harold Matthews (under-17) team did not qualify for the semi-finals.
"If you look at our pathways teams from this year, the SG Ball [under-19s] finished second," Parr said.
"They were beaten by Penrith in the semi-final, who went on to win the comp.
"The Jersey Flegg team is in the grand final.
"Our Tarsha Gale under-19 women's team made their grand final, so we've had three of our four junior teams finish in the top two.
"That would indicate to me that the pathways program is doing its job at the moment.
"But the other role of pathways is developing players and keeping them in the system to hopefully become NRL or NRLW players. But just judging by the results, what is being implemented seems to be working."
Parr said Sunday's grand final would provide a good gauge because Penrith are the NRL's benchmark development club.
