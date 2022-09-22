Newcastle Herald
Newcastle-based Greater Hunter Coast club gets green light to play in NSW Women's Premier Cricket competition 2022

By Renee Valentine
September 22 2022 - 7:00am
Newly named Greater Hunter Coast colts captain Lucy Pearce. Picture by Marina Neil

A Greater Hunter Coast (GHC) women's cricket club has been admitted to the NSW Premier competition in a move Newcastle District Cricket Association (NDCA) chairman Paul Marjoribanks says completes a pathway for females from junior level to the elite ranks.

