University of Newcastle unveil squad for National Women's Sevens Series: Rugby Union

Coach Stuart Pinkerton is excited by the University of Newcastle's mix of talent as they target a top-four finish in the National Women's Sevens Series.
It will be Newcastle's second appearance in the series, which is a pathway to the Australian rugby union sevens squad, after replacing the University of New England last year.
Pinkerton, who is the general manager for the Hunter Wildfires and has played sevens for the NSW Waratahs, has taken on the coaching role this campaign.
The 18-player University of Newcastle (UoN) squad was unveiled on Wednesday after a number of trials.
"We've got a very exciting team, a new team," Pinkerton told the Newcastle Herald.
"We've got some Wildfires who are backing up from the 15-a-side team this year that have now put their hand up for sevens."
Returning from last year's sevens squad are star players Tahlia Goldsmith and multi-sport talent Jess Gentle, who has also been named in the Knights' NRLW squad for their historic semi-final match against the Dragons in Brisbane on Sunday.
The squad also includes Wildfires best and fairest award-winner for 2022 Danielle Buttsworth plus Hunter teammates Peta Salter, Rebecca Gordon, Debbie Gimini and Susannah Cooke.
"Then there's a really nice mix of a couple of new players in Kyah Watters, Eve Keeling, who is only 16 and a real talent, Rosie Ferguson from Tamworth," Pinkerton said.
"Our goal is top four, which we haven't achieved in the past. But it is a bit of an unknown at the moment."
Newcastle are among seven teams alongside Sydney, Bond, Canberra, Melbourne West Australia and South Australia which will compete at three tournaments, starting in Adelaide on October 8-9 before moving to Newcastle then Canberra.
UoN will use the Sawtell 7s on October 1-2 as a test run for the national series.
UoN 7s squad: Georgia Ball, Hanna Brennan, Danielle Buttsworth, Sophie Clancy, Susannah Cooke, Rosie Ferguson, Jess Gentle, Debbie Gimini, Tahlia Goldsmith, Rebecca Gordon, Eve Keeling, Maddie Marmion, Maddy McArthur, Ella Morris, Georgia Page, Peta Salter, Jessica Ten Broek, Kyah Watters.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
