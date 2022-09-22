NEWCASTLE cricketer Sam Bates hopes an off-season stint in Scotland will hold her in good stead for an expanded summer ahead on the domestic front.
The left-arm orthodox spinner relished three months playing with the Stewart Melville club in Edinburgh before rejoining Australian outfits Victoria and Sydney Thunder for 2022-23.
"I've already played a lot of cricket this season so I think I'm more prepared than usual which is a nice feeling," Bates told the Newcastle Herald.
"It was my first time [playing a season overseas] and it was an incredible experience. I hope to go over again next year.
"I think it makes you grateful [about home], it was a different environment and you're not settling on the same pre-season over and over again."
Bates, who turned 30 last month, says the main challenge was adapting to the different types of pitch conditions in the United Kingdom.
"It was a good weather season, we didn't miss a single game with rain which is quite unusual," she said.
"I thought it was going to be a low, slow wicket where spinners kind of dominate but it wasn't. The first couple of games I didn't really take a wicket and it was quite easy for them to play spin.
"Being able to adapt was important and was definitely a challenge."
Bates returns to the field with a double header against the Scorpions in Adelaide on Friday and Sunday, among the opening fixtures for the Women's National Cricket League which now features a full home-and-away draw.
"We have 12 games now which is more than ever before," she said.
"It's awesome. There's a period there when we lose our Aussie players and under 19s, which isn't ideal, but it also gives others an opportunity they haven't had previously. It helps grow the game."
Hunter leg-spinner Maisy Gibson continues her time with Tasmania. The Tigers start their 50-over title defence on October 4.
WBBL rounds are scheduled between October 13 and November 20.
Meanwhile, the men's One-Day Cup also gets underway on Friday with Wallsend product Jason Sangha named NSW vice-captain this week ahead of the Blues meeting Victoria in St Kilda.
City all-rounder Aidan Cahill scored a rookie contract with South Australia a few months ago. The Redbacks head to Brisbane to tackle Queensland on Monday and Tasmania on Wednesday.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
