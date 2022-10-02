Ash Brodigan has earned another contract with Newcastle after returning to the elite level last campaign following a three-season absence.
The versatile attacking player was given her national league debut with the Jets as a 16-year-old in 2015-16 and made 16 appearances in three consecutive seasons.
The now 23-year-old earned a recall last year after dominating the Northern NSW Football women's top-flight competition with Broadmeadow.
Brodigan featured in all 14 of the Jets' matches in 2021-22, scoring once, and coach Ash Wilson believes the Central Coast product, who has been playing for Northern Tigers in NPLW NSW, can continue to grow as a player.
"Ash worked hard to get her second opportunity in this league last season and didn't disappoint," Wilson said in a statement.
"She is technically a gifted player who is creative, has pace, agility and is versatile, which makes her valuable as well as important to the way we want to play.
"She has backed up her strong season in A-League with an impressive NSW NPL season, ranking high on the top goalscorers list.
"I'm excited and very pleased to be able to work with Ash for another season to further unlock her potential and see the levels she can reach with this team."
Brodigan is the 11th Jets signing unveiled for the 2022-23 A-League Women's season, which begins for Newcastle away to Brisbane on November 19. Pre-season starts mid-October.
Midfielders Cassidy Davis and Lucy Johnson have also been re-signed, along with the club's all-time leading women's scorer Tara Andrews and long-serving goalkeeper Claire Coelho.
Centre-back Taren King has signed on for a third season while Newcastle have added Unites States defender Emily Garnier plus Australian representative Teigen Allen.
Lara Gooch has been given another Jets scholarship while teenage defenders Leia Puxty and Chloe Walandouw have both earned their first ALW contracts.
Newcastle have parted ways with Gema Simon, Kirsty Fenton, Sunny Franco, Tiana Jaber, Bethany Gordon and Sophie Harding plus imports Elizabeth Eddy (United States) and Marie Dolvik Markussen (Norway) from their last campaign.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
