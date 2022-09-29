Jets coach Ash Wilson has put an emphasis on signing players who are the right fit for Newcastle as they target a return to finals in the upcoming A-League Women's season.
Speaking at the club's 2022-23 launch at Modus Merewether on Wednesday night, Wilson made no excuses for a disappointing end to their last campaign and declared the Jets were determined to "do better".
They made a strong start only to finish eighth and only three points off the bottom of the table after being hit hard by injuries.
Newcastle's women's team open their season against Brisbane Roar away on November 19 and will start pre-season training in mid-October.
The club has unveiled 10 signings for 2022-23 and Wilson is confident they are assembling a squad to push for a top-four position in an expanded 11-team, 18-round competition.
That squad is shaping up as a mix of youth and experience with a strong focus on home-grown talent.
Exciting young prospects Leia Puxty and Chloe Walandouw have been given their first national league contracts and scholarship-holder Lara Gooch has been re-signed.
"The reality is with new teams coming into the competition and our budget not being quite as big as what other clubs might be, or what the men's one is, it's important for us to be able to have a platform for these girls," Wilson said.
"And they love our town and they love the badge. They represented the badge through the [Jets] academy so that is going to be really important to how successful we can be as well, having the right people that are here for the right reasons and that want to represent our town with pride."
The Jets have brought in Australian representative Teigen Allen, who has 41 caps for the Matildas, as well as United States defender Emily Garnier.
Versatile Allen, 28, has made 127 appearances in the national league with stints at Sydney FC, Melbourne City and Western Sydney and was looking forward to a fresh start in Newcastle.
"From what I've heard it sounds like an environment that players are able to strive in and become their best selves, so I'm excited for that and I'm excited for the football I'll be playing there as well," Allen said after signing.
Allen has won championships with Sydney FC (2009) and Melbourne City (2017) and is keen for success again in Newcastle colours.
The Jets have twice featured in semi-finals - in 2008-09 and 2017-18 - but never a grand final.
"I'm hoping to bring experience and leadership and be a role model to some of the younger girls who are coming into the league, and to pass on some of my football knowledge," Allen said.
"Individually, my goal is to just set myself up to be in the best possible shape I can be to help the team make it big in the end and hopefully we can bring home a trophy."
Meanwhile, long-serving Jets duo Tara Andrews and Cassidy Davis, who have both re-signed with the club, are eyeing a different piece of silverware on Sunday with Warners Bay when they play Newcastle Olympic in the NPLW NNSW grand final at No.2 Sportsground (5pm).
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
