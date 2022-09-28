Competing against your sister for a starting position is likely to produce some tense household moments.
But Georgia Cook says it has only served to "push each other more".
The Cooks have become synonymous with the Panthers in recent seasons.
Georgia, 22, and Elly, 21, joined the club from Adamstown in 2020, establishing first-grade positions and featuring in the grand final that campaign.
Last year, twin sisters Mia and Sophie, 16, also got a taste of top-level football and, on occasion, all four took the field.
"It was a bit chaotic, we were like half the team," Georgia laughed.
Chaotic, but special.
Another memorable moment is looming this weekend when NPLW Northern NSW premiers Warners Bay meet Newcastle Olympic in the championship showdown at No.2 Sportsground (5pm).
It will be a repeat of the 2020 grand final, which was won 3-2 by Olympic.
Elly did not play this campaign but Mia has become a regular first-grader.
Not an easy feat in a competitive senior squad loaded with plenty of star power, including Tara Andrews, Cassidy Davis, Adriana Konjarski, Lauren Allan and Tara Pender, who all have national league experience.
At times, Mia and Georgia have been vying for the same position of left-back.
"Sometimes we talk about soccer at home, but we probably don't talk about it too much," Georgia said. "We separate it a bit."
Both are in the frame for starting backline positions this weekend while Sophie is also in the 18-player squad coach Craig Atkins will use to choose his grand final team.
Mia is eyeing her first ever grand final at any level and is likely to be one of the youngest players on the pitch. But Atkins has watched her thrive alongside quality players this year.
"Mia is pretty quiet but in that environment you can see her lift to the next level," Atkins said. "She's such a clever player for a sixteen-year-old girl.
"She can play anywhere too. It's quite impressive, so watch her over the coming years."
Georgia has also developed her game this season.
"Early on, there was a time where she just needed to work on a few things so I had to do that shift back down to reserve grade for her and I know she wasn't happy about it," Atkins said.
"But that's good. She's gone and worked hard and she's back a better player now."
A competitive senior squad has meant for weekly tough decisions and this weekend will be no different as Warners Bay aim to secure their first championship since 2016.
"It's been a good season," Atkins said. "It's been quite difficult as well, having to tell players to move in between.
"But they've responded really well to that and hence why I've got a big squad training for the grand final, and they're all a part of that."
