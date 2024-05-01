Man on strict bail back behind bars facing drug and gun charges

A MAN who was already on strict conditional bail has been charged with further drug and gun offences and put behind bars, after a police investigation into an alleged stealing offence.
William Rogan, 36, was refused bail in Toronto Local Court on Wednesday.
Officers executed a search warrant at a Mayfield storage unit about 11am on Tuesday, where they allegedly found and seized a firearm and ammunition.
He was arrested about 4.50pm that afternoon at Toronto Police Station, charged with two counts of ammunition possession without a licence; supplying a prohibited drug; possession of a prohibited drug; possessing or using a weapon without a permit; possessing a shortened firearm without authority and not keeping a prohibited firearm safely.
Last month, Lake Macquarie police investigated an alleged stealing incident and headed to a property on Second Street, Boolaroo, on April 24.
Rogan was searched at the scene, where police claim they seized an amount of buprenorphine, a prescription opioid medication.
Officers later searched a property on McLaughlin Street at Argenton, where they allegedly seized a firearm and ammunition.
He was taken to Toronto Police Station and charged with possession of a prescribed restricted substance; goods in personal custody suspected being stolen; possession of a shortened firearm without authority; possession of ammunition without holding a licence; not keeping a prohibited firearm safely; larceny; dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception and supply, acquire or possess defaced firearm part.
Rogan was initially refused bail and appeared before Newcastle Local Court on April 25, where he was granted strict conditional bail.
He was on that strict conditional bail when he was arrested on Tuesday.
Rogan's matters will return to court May 14.
