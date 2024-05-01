Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Man on strict bail back behind bars facing drug and gun charges

Jessica Belzycki
By Jessica Belzycki
May 1 2024 - 5:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Rogan was refused bail in Toronto Local Court on Wednesday. File picture Marina Neil.
William Rogan was refused bail in Toronto Local Court on Wednesday. File picture Marina Neil.

A MAN who was already on strict conditional bail has been charged with further drug and gun offences and put behind bars, after a police investigation into an alleged stealing offence.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Belzycki

Jessica Belzycki

Journalist

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.