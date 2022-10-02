Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Maitland go down fighting in fiery NPL grand final loss to Lambton Jaffas

By Craig Kerry
October 2 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland defender Zach Thomas, right, after being sent off on Sunday in the grand final. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Maitland coach Michael Bolch questioned the consistency of refereeing after his side were left to play 67 minutes with 10 men in a 1-0 grand final loss to Lambton Jaffas on Sunday at No.2 Sportsground.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.