Knights NRLW dynamo Jesse Southwell has expressed disappointment at missing out on selection in the Australian Jillaroos squad for the Rugby League World Cup.
Despite proving she was not only capable of playing, but excelling, at the elite level of Australia's domestic competition, Southwell was overlooked by selectors who named a 22-woman squad on Monday.
They were unable to find a place for the teenage halfback, who steered Newcastle to their first NRLW premiership in her debut season.
Southwell's NRLW efforts, which earned her the Dally M rookie-of-the-year award, followed her gold-medal winning campaign playing rugby sevens for Australia at the Commonwealth Games in England.
"I was sad, but that's the way they wanted to go," Southwell said of missing selection.
The 17-year-old, who scored a try and set up another in Newcastle's 32-12 grand final victory over Parramatta on Sunday, had been highly fancied to make the squad.
But the selectors opted for Brisbane halves Ali Brigginshaw and Tarryn Aiken, along with Titans halfback Lauren Brown, and found no room in the extended squad for the Knights' playmaker.
Southwell said she "definitely" wasn't expecting to be chosen, but would have loved to have made the trip to England for the tournament, which begins on November 1.
While disappointed, she was just pleased to have lived out a dream of playing NRLW with older sister Hannah at the Knights this season.
"Of course I wanted to be picked and play for Australia, it's an honour," she said.
"When I came here I wanted to win a premiership, [but] my first and foremost goal was to play with my sister.
"I got to do that and it was really, really cool.
"It's disappointing that I didn't get picked, but that's obviously the way they wanted to go."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
