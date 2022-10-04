Newcastle NRLW co-captain Hannah Southwell is in awe of the talents of her sister Jesse just as much as the rest of us.
But as her older sibling, she plans to ensure the 17-year-old playmaker remains "grounded" following her breakout NRLW season.
Newcastle's rookie halfback who has drawn high praise from a range of former players and commentators - including the likes of club legends Matthew and Andrew Johns, Jesse steered the Knights to the grand final in her debut season and had arguably her best game in the decider on Sunday.
She scored a try and set-up another to help Newcastle to a 32-12 victory over Parramatta.
It capped a remarkable few months for the teenager, who was named the NRLW's rookie of the year and won a Commonwealth Games gold medal playing rugby sevens a few weeks before the season began.
Hannah said her sister's NRLW campaign was the result of plenty of hard work, including almost obsessively studying the game.
"She is very good. All she does, all day, is watch football. It's just football on repeat," Hannah told the Newcastle Herald.
"She lives and breathes it. She is one of those kids that loves the game.
"She is not in it for the fame or money or anything like that, she just loves football.
"So to see her do well and be so successful, it's great because she has worked so hard."
Hannah said the sky was the limit for Jesse but with a Commonwealth Games gold medal and NRLW premiership ring to her name before she has even turned 18, she said it would be important for her younger sister to keep her feet on the ground in coming years.
"She's just got to keep a level head and make sure she's around a good bunch of girls," Hannah, 23, said.
"Because you've seen so many athletes sky-rocket to success and then just plummet.
"We've just got to keep her grounded and humble and she'll do really well in the game."
Jesse was left out of Australia's World Cup squad on Monday despite her leading role in Newcastle's worst-to-first premiership triumph.
With many predicting the Cameron Park product to have a likely 10 to 15-year career in the game ahead of her if she chooses to, she could have the opportunity to potentially play in at least two World Cups in the future, if not three.
The women's World Cup, held every four years, begins in England on November 1.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
