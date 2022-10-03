FOR the first time in club history, the Newcastle Jets have appointed three co-captains for the men's 2022-23 A-League season.
Incumbent skipper Matt Jurman will share the role with former England and Arsenal star Carl Jenkinson and two-time championship-winner Brandon O'Neill.
The change to the leadership structure was done in consultation with the players and is designed to spread the load.
"We have done a lot of work this pre-season to identify the values and behaviours that are important for this group and this club," coach Arthur Papas said.
"It is not an easy job to lead a team on your own; to be the person who is responsible when everything is not working or working.
"Someone will wear an armband on the weekend but there are a lot of responsibilities that come outside of putting an armband on. There are responsibilities on the field, in the dressing room, media, corporate ... there are a whole bunch of things. That is why we have gone down this path. To make sure there are support systems around leaders.
"First and foremost, we want to make sure players can concentrate on playing their best. And it's not all on one person's shoulders."
Co-captains are common place in other sporting codes. Gema Simon and Cassidy Davis were co-captains of the Jets women's side last season.
However, the men have always had one player with the C beside their name.
Jurman took over the captaincy when he joined the Jets last season, following the retirement of home-grown defender Nigel Boogaard, who led the Jets in a club-record 124 games over six seasons.
Capped eight times for the Socceroos and a part of the squad at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Jurman was an obvious replacement.
However, his form was slightly down on previous seasons. He was also troubled by an ankle injury, but started 21 games. Jordan Elsey was the vice captain.
"Matty is an outstanding captain, an outstanding leader, especially in the change room," Papas said. "He is one of the best people that I have come across in the game.
"I feel like that system has to have a bit of support around it. And it doesn't have to be reliant on one person right now.
"That is why we went through a process. It has been driven by the playing group. The things that are important to them and what they feel represents the team. Who are the people That bring those values to life the most. Matty is still there. It was completely open. That is how it came back."
Jenkinson, a right back who represented England and played nearly 100 games in the Premier League for Arsenal and West Ham, has joined the Jets on a two-year deal.
O'Neill too has inked a two-year contract. The 28-year-old defensive midfielder has a wealth of experience. He won two A-League Championships at Sydney FC, played in Korea for Pohang Steelers and was captain at Perth Glory before departing for Newcastle.
It's unclear who will lead the Jets out against the Mariners at Gosford in round one on Saturday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.