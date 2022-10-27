Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Brittany Higgins says she felt like she was on trial, Bruce Lehrmann 'disappointed' as jury discharged

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated October 27 2022 - 2:16am, first published 2:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Brittany Higgins has tearfully thanked the people who have "rallied behind" her during the case of her alleged rapist, throughout which she says she felt like the person on trial.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.